Lake Street Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,610 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,924 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.57. 21,615,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,380,196. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.50. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $63.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Nomura cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.48.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile



Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.



