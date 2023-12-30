Lake Street Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,722 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.6% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock remained flat at $54.98 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,652,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,436. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.55. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $55.97.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

