Lake Street Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CUBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,769,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,023,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,294 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,436 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.35. 1,182,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,134. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $48.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 122.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

