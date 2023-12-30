Lake Street Financial LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 73.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 177.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 80.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,201. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

