Lake Street Financial LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,073 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FPE. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPE remained flat at $16.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,620,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,875. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $18.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

