Lake Street Financial LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC owned 0.39% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 39,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 31.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 55,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 60,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.1 %

PAPR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.69. 68,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.18.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

