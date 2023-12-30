Lake Street Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Blackstone by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

BX traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.92. 2,049,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,040,639. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.07 and a 52-week high of $133.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.75.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 134.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,965 shares of company stock worth $11,469,932. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BX. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.