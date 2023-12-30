Lake Street Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPQ traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,277,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,033. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.392 dividend. This represents a $4.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Further Reading

