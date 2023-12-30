Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 7,944 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,926 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,944 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% during the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,245 shares of company stock worth $3,925,912. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.60.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $296.51. 2,227,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,350. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.25. The company has a market cap of $215.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

