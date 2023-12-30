Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 22.0% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Lam Research by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,052.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,032. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.75.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $6.41 on Friday, reaching $783.26. 519,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,982. The company has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $698.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $666.11. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $407.27 and a 1 year high of $801.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

