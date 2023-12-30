Lantz Financial LLC Buys 33,551 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,551 shares during the period. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 95.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter.

CGXU opened at $23.87 on Friday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

