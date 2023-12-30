Lantz Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lantz Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 888.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.5 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $660.08 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $681.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $602.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $568.26.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

