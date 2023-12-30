Lantz Financial LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,888 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in McDonald’s by 11.5% during the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 1,843 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $913,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,703 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 24.0% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. DZ Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Guggenheim cut their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.60.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $296.47 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.25. The firm has a market cap of $215.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,912. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

