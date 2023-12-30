Lantz Financial LLC Has $902,000 Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Lantz Financial LLC lowered its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $210.60 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.70. The firm has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

