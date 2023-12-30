Lantz Financial LLC Has $954,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Lantz Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,168 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $122.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.78. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $123.64.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

