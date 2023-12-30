Lantz Financial LLC Raises Stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI)

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC owned about 1.36% of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEQI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 99.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Stock Performance

TEQI opened at $36.57 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a one year low of $31.75 and a one year high of $36.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.39.

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (TEQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The ETF currently has 106.18m in AUM and 111 holdings. TEQI is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global large-cap companies that are positioned to outperform the Russell 1000 Value Index TEQI was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

