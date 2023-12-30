Lantz Financial LLC Sells 1,487 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Lantz Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIPC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 48.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 92.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

BIPC opened at $35.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.50. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

