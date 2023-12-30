Lantz Financial LLC Sells 4,652 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Lantz Financial LLC lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 27,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $104.92 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $105.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

