Lantz Financial LLC Takes $735,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IVW opened at $75.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.87. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.66.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
