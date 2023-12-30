Lantz Financial LLC Trims Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lantz Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $453.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $447.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $112.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

