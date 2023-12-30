Lantz Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Lantz Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,637,000 after purchasing an additional 138,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,122,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,215,000 after acquiring an additional 446,106 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 18.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,407,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.1 %

FAST opened at $64.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.09. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $65.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,162 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

