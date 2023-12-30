Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Trading 2.9% Higher

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.08 and last traded at $5.08. Approximately 5,675 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

Lendlease Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.77.

Lendlease Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.