Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HALO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.55.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.86. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.52% and a return on equity of 190.74%. The company had revenue of $216.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. Research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

