Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,800,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 150.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,692,000 after acquiring an additional 466,069 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9,111.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,867,000 after acquiring an additional 386,419 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after acquiring an additional 306,750 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,394,000 after purchasing an additional 263,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock opened at $412.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.30. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $415.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $427.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $401.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.93.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

