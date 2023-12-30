Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,181 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MORN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,456,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,728,000 after acquiring an additional 125,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,439,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,853,000 after purchasing an additional 30,642 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 43.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,989,000 after purchasing an additional 378,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 685.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,219,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,888 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,170,000 after buying an additional 43,350 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $3,223,852.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,504,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,012,296.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $107,564.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,710.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $3,223,852.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,504,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,012,296.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,894 shares of company stock worth $30,441,746. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar Trading Down 0.7 %

Morningstar stock opened at $286.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.28 and a fifty-two week high of $289.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.94.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 3.59%.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Further Reading

