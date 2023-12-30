Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 24.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of PAG opened at $160.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.11. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.31 and a 12-month high of $180.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

