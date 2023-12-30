Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $2.48 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 610.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,522 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications accounts for 0.6% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 90,648.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,660,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,261,000 after buying an additional 5,654,650 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 343.2% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 5,785,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,156,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $141,858.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,385,305.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $141,858.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,385,305.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,070,664.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,890.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,262 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,339 in the last ninety days. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ZM opened at $71.91 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.87 and a 12-month high of $85.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.59 and its 200 day moving average is $67.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of -0.09.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

