Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,194 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 0.6% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix stock opened at $486.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $213.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $283.22 and a twelve month high of $500.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $457.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.09.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 16th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.25.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,524 shares of company stock valued at $67,087,167 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

