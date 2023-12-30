Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 568 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,312,857 shares in the company, valued at $126,536,406.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,312,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,536,406.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at $123,504,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $68.67. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.02.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

