Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 82 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $940,000. Blossom Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 47.3% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 910.6% during the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.14.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $192.52 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $225.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,351 shares of company stock worth $10,801,735 over the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.