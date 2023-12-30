Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TECH. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 46.2% in the third quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 15,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Bio-Techne by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at about $1,985,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.0% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth about $710,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.80.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $77.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $276.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

