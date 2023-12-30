Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,961 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 0.5% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in S&P Global by 2,941.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James decreased their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.78.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $440.52 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $443.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $405.25 and a 200-day moving average of $394.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

