Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $208,000 Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NYCB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,902,000 after purchasing an additional 444,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,548,000 after buying an additional 13,450,558 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 10,447.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,897,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,554,000 after buying an additional 11,784,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,541,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,486,000 after acquiring an additional 963,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,992,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,080,000 after acquiring an additional 325,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE NYCB opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on NYCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush cut New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.35.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

