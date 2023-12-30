Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 447 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.25.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,302. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $596.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $271.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $589.57 and its 200-day moving average is $544.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

