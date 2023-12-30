Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after purchasing an additional 569,875,539 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after buying an additional 2,193,931 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its holdings in Fiserv by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,007,000 after acquiring an additional 465,468 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,831,000 after acquiring an additional 56,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 14.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,606,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,435,000 after acquiring an additional 817,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $132.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

