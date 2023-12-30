Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on DECK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $735.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.54.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $668.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $382.56 and a 12 month high of $723.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $643.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $568.07.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,917 shares of company stock worth $16,516,349. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.