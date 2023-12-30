Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.67.

Shares of ARW opened at $122.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.78 and its 200 day moving average is $127.59. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $147.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 3.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

