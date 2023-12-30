Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.89 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,577 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.67.

DHI opened at $151.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.10 and a twelve month high of $154.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.38.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908 in the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

