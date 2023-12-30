Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,685 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 480.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $371,621,000 after buying an additional 1,477,770 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,914,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after buying an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,596,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,112,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,991 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,699 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.45.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $243.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 57.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.61 and a 12 month high of $245.88.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

