Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 43,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NMI in the fourth quarter worth about $18,362,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NMI by 15.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,585,000 after acquiring an additional 551,924 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NMI in the second quarter worth about $11,769,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NMI by 10.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,441,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,171,000 after acquiring an additional 417,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NMI by 20.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,591,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,089,000 after acquiring an additional 271,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average of $27.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.14. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $30.39.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.18 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 55.58%. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $243,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,139.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $5,161,395.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at $12,855,855.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $243,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,139.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,855 shares of company stock worth $9,631,198. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on NMI in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on NMI in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on NMI in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

