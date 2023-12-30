Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,800 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Marvell Technology by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 88,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 31,816 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 191,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 86,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.2% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $60.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of -92.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.96.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,044,807.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,044,807.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,000 shares of company stock worth $9,691,940. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

