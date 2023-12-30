Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 600 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in CF Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 9.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in CF Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 43,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 36.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays lowered shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

CF Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.34. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 14.88%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.