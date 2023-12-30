Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Takes Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 6.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 0.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 77,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $50.30 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $50.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Rush Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $65,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,400,320.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $3,454,494.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,169.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $65,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,400,320.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.