Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $451.23 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $447.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.98. The firm has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

