Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 2.8% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.4 %

LMT stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $453.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,940. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $112.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $447.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.04%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

