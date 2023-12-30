Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.00.

Logitech International Price Performance

Shares of LOGI opened at $95.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.80 and a 200-day moving average of $73.10. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. Logitech International has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $95.49.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.39. Logitech International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.42 million. Analysts expect that Logitech International will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Logitech International by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Logitech International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 19,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

