Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 50,571 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Lululemon Athletica worth $30,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.47.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $511.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.82.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

