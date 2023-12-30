Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Receives $3.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.
LVLU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
LVLU opened at $1.86 on Friday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26.
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $83.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.13 million. Analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.
