Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.43.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MBUU shares. StockNews.com downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $589,710.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,607.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,385.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,230.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $589,710.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,607.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average of $51.63. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.46.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.24. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $255.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

