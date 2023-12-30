Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $31,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 8.1% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Oppenheimer lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $170.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.15 and a 200 day moving average of $164.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

